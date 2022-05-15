The Supreme Court seems likely to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing the right to reproductive freedom. Will those who argue so fervently against abortion devote the same energy to supporting people who are forced to give birth? Are they pro-life, or just pro-birth?
The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate in the industrialized world, and the average pregnancy, with insurance and without complications, costs $5,000 to $10,000 in the U.S.
Predictably, the states set to ban abortion are also the states with the weakest social safety nets. Pregnant people there will lose income if they miss work for pregnancy-related health issues. They can lose their livelihoods and health insurance if their employers don’t care to accommodate them. If complications arise and medical bills pile up, families will be destroyed. Is that really pro-life?
This matters because, according to the Guttmacher Institute, people seeking abortions are overwhelmingly poor and low-income (75 percent), already parents (59 perent) and in their 20s (60 percent) or 30s (25 percent). Will the pro-life crowd push legislators to guarantee a living wage, universal health care with contraception access and subsidized housing and child care for these young families? They certainly aren’t doing so in states with current abortion restrictions, and many people are already suffering.
Everyone deserves the right to make medical decisions that are best for themselves and their families, because if you cannot control what happens to your body, you are not free to determine your life. Losing that right threatens all of us.
RENEE TRILLING
Champaign