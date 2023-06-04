Allerton has plenty to be proud of
Most of us in East Central Illinois know Allerton Park and Retreat Center — the mansion, formal gardens and natural areas bisected by the Sangamon River.
We’ve all likely heard of the man behind the park, Robert Allerton, and some have even heard about his lifelong partner, John Gregg. Unfortunately, we can’t ask Allerton or Gregg how they would have lived their lives together today or how they would have talked about their relationship if times were different.
But we do know that two men hoping to spend their lives together faced a much different society in 1922, when they met. There has now been an entire book written on their relationship, and Allerton Park does a wonderful job remembering their partnership in its new visitor center.
I think this 1984 quote from Gregg, shared in the visitor center, tells us what matters most about the life they shared together: “We got together and lived happily ever after.”
On June 3, Allerton Park began its celebration of Pride month. My family, residents of rural Monticello, could not be more excited to celebrate Allerton and Gregg’s happily-ever-after, LGBTQ+ pride, and “LOVE for ALL” at one of our favorite places.
AMANDA PANKAU
Monticello