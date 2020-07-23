Alter views to fit facts
It’s been said the very powerful and very stupid have in common that they don’t alter their views to fit the facts; they alter the facts to fit their views.
That generally makes life uncomfortable for anyone who happens to be one of the facts to be altered. But life for everyone becomes downright terrifying when, as in the case of Donald Trump, great power and great stupidity combine.
The United States, with less than 5 percent of global population, has more than 25 percent of the world’s COVID-19 deaths. To date, more than 2.4 million infections have been reported nationwide, the death toll exceeds 122,000, and new cases are rapidly on the rise.
Public-health experts advise that widespread testing is critical to identifying COVID-19 cases so we can trace and impede spread of the virus while work on a vaccine continues. If we want our economy to recover sooner rather than later, we must also continue to wear masks in public, keep a distance from one another and regularly wash our hands.
Trump’s approach is so much simpler: “Slow the testing down, please.”
At the end of June, Trump closed 13 federally-run coronavirus testing sites in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey and Texas. Meanwhile, nearly $14 billion provided by Congress for testing and contact tracing goes unspent.
Absolute genius! After all, as any idiot can tell you, when you need to lose weight, the best way is just don’t step on the scale.
FARUQ NELSON
Savoy