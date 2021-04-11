Alternate energy
a money-saver
Breaking away from fossil fuels and using alternative energy is good for the environment and has been economically good for me.
Three years ago, I leased a gas-electric hybrid vehicle. This allowed me to lower my car expenses by at least $100 per month, because I seldom had to buy any gasoline.
The driving range provided by the battery-powered engine varied from 45 to 65 miles. Warm weather made the driving range closer to 65 miles. Although I live eight miles out of Champaign, I rarely had to shift to the gas-powered engine, as I did not often exceed the driving range of the battery charge.
I have recently started a new lease for an all-electric car with a driving range of 220 miles per charge. My lease payments are less for this vehicle than they were for hybrid. And, of course, I never have to buy gasoline for it.
I have a battery charging station in our garage. And, because I have put solar panels on our roof, I am able to save on the cost of electricity for our home, as well as for my car.
Everyone should look into what they can save by using alternative energy.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign