Alternative view of TWA disaster
Anyone remember TWA 800, the airliner that blew up on July 17, 1996, off the coast of Long Island, N.Y., the official reason being that a training explosive device that had been left in the plane went off?
The FBI, and eventually the CIA, got into the investigation. Hundreds of witnesses were interviewed, all of whom said, though with alleged uncertainty, that they’d seen something streaking toward the plane just before the explosion.
One witness (No. 73), though, was positive. She said there was a smoke trail heading toward the aircraft, and when it ended, there was an explosion; then, two secondary blasts.
As reported by the New York Times, her testimony was discredited due to her having consumed an alcohol-laden drink called Long Island iced tea.
Never mind that she was not a drinker and had not been personally interviewed by the Times. Nor were the others.
It was a cover-up, and all close to the investigation knew it.
The truth? The Navy inadvertently shot it down. Why the cover-up? Then-President Bill Clinton was up for re-election and couldn’t afford the blunder’s fallout.
Clinton’s then-Deputy Attorney General, Jamie Gorelick, who oversaw the investigation, of course had a huge sigh of relief when Clinton was re-elected and she got a posh reassignment to Fannie Mae in 1997, where she made millions in salary and bonuses despite running it into the ground.
Moral: Anybody today doubting the power of the deep state is as dumb as it thinks they are.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign