Amendment 1 bad for Illinois
The Worker’s Rights Amendment is on November’s ballot. How should readers vote?
Proponents say it’s all about helping the worker.
Opponents say:
- 36 percent of working Americans are independent contractors. Because they can earn more money working for themselves, they choose not to be employees who work for someone else. They use their extra money to pay for any benefits employers might offer. Amendment 1 is worded so that these people will be classified as employees, and many will be forced out of their present livelihoods. (Thousands of bloggers, journalists, actors, musicians and even truckers lost their jobs after California passed a similar bill [AB5].)
- It will raise our taxes; conservative estimates are that property taxes will increase by $500 a year.
- It will grant government unions even more power.
- The wording in the amendment that says, “No law shall be passed that ...” stops what this intended legislation is trying to do. If passed, it can’t be repealed or amended.
- If Amendment 1 is not approved, it will not affect any union’s ability to collectively bargain. That authority is enshrined in state law and has been for decades.
Who is supporting this amendment? Seven labor unions and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The Chicago Tribune recommends a “No” vote.
Vote “No” on Amendment 1.
LAURETTA MARIGNY
O’Fallon