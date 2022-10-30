Amendment will raise taxes
I have seen little to no coverage on the proposed Amendment 1 to the Illinois Constitution that will be on the ballot this November.
What little has appeared makes no mention as to how this amendment’s provisions with will be funded. Illinois has the second-highest property taxes in the country, and if this amendment passes, it may propel Illinois to first place with a guaranteed $2,100 property-tax hike over four years, according to illinoispolicy.org.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is a billionaire who is essentially unaffected by this action. (Remember, this is the man who removed toilets from a mansion to avoid paying higher property taxes). This proposal only affects government or public unions, giving them too much power over the state.
I agree they need fair wages and benefits, but not to the extent of this amendment and to the detriment of citizens.
Please read Bruce Hill’s June 15 article at illinoispolicy.org and decide for yourself if this is a change you want for your state.
JOE LANDECK
Villa Grove