America is now one of the leading countries for obesity, but there are still staggering statistics of high rates of food insecurity. The government has created programs to combat hunger such as SNAP, WIC and the National School Lunch Program, promising to mitigate the hunger crisis.
Yet, statistics from the USDA show 60 percent of individuals who are enrolled in government food programs report struggling with food insecurity. What is the reason for this? From an outsider perspective, it appears there is a large gap in this top-down approach. Maybe the answer can be found among the people, but the question remains, will the government listen?
As of right now, communities around the U.S. are struggling to feed their people because government aid is insufficient. We need to speak out and fight for the basic human right of access to healthy food. We need to collaborate with each other and find alternative solutions in our communities to feed our people.
What is being done is not effectively working and we need to do more. So, let us stop talking about it and actually go into our communities and start discovering what works best for us. The government cannot do it, so how about we do it. When we are united together for a cause, great things can happen. Do not let fear and failure stop us. It is time to give our lives a mission and purpose to combat hunger.
JESSICA HILL
Urbana