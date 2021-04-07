Should embrace exceptionalism
America the beautiful, home of the brave, land of the free.
To most, it has relevance, and to others, America is no more than an idea that we never lived up to.
We have been fooled into thinking there is no such thing as American exceptionalism and greatness. To others, America was an idea, but we didn’t live up to it, and now we need a new America. We’ve been told that our success wasn’t from our own hands, from the businesses that we built to the grades that we get in school, from hard work and determination; it was from the collective.
How is it then that this great nation, in less than 250 years, has built the most prosperous, the most powerful, the most advanced civilization ever? No nation in the history of civilization has so dominated the world for good as has the U.S.
We have liberated millions from bondage. We feed the world, we clothe the world. We provide disaster relief in all circumstances, to friend and foe alike. Because we are a great nation, we can.
Leftists want to cancel the history of the freest nation in world history as preparation for canceling the nation itself. Marxists want to destroy the family unit, the glue that holds society together.
We hold these truths to be self evident, that among them, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The question is, are we sticking with the Founders or Karl Marx?
M.A. KILLION
Danville