Ammons’ claim not credible
As a professor of computer and electrical engineering at the University of Illinois whose research involves computer systems and cybersecurity, I was drawn to the County Clerk Aaron Ammon’s explanation that significant voter delays were caused by a cyberattack.
I would not come to that conclusion.
Whatever the cause, the time required to be verified and get a ballot in some precincts was too slow relative to the rate voters showed up. Lines formed, delays grew.
Champaign precincts use a web-based service to validate a voter. It is used by many counties. If the county clerk’s belief that the long lines were caused by a cyberattack on voting-registration system were true, then the cyberattack would have slowed processing in all precincts in in all the counties that use that system, and I would expect to see more incidents of long delays in more precincts than were reported.
“Denial of service” cyberattacks on internet service providers are a constant backdrop, and vendors use established ways to mitigate these.
But without a close look at what actually happened with the voter-registration service and (critically) an explanation of why only a few precincts in one county were affected, I would be very hesitant to accept the clerk’s office’s assertion that “these cyber attacks are a strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process.”
DAVID NICOL
Urbana