Ammons is an effective state rep
I am writing because of my appreciation and support for state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana.
While disappointed that she was not appointed to the 52nd Illinois Senate District seat, I feel very fortunate to have her representation in Springfield.
I became an Ammons admirer a few years ago when asked to arrange the Champaign-Urbana stop for 17 young people from environmental-justice neighborhoods in Chicago exploring leadership and empowerment.
Ammons graciously hosted the group, asking each teenager their name and future plans. She shared with them her path to public service and her views on food insecurity, racial inequity and environmental issues that affect health. She shared how public policy can help make our state a better place for all.
In the years since then, I’ve been privileged to see Ammons at work in town halls, at community meetings, in her district and at the Capitol in Springfield. She listens to people and champions policies that improve access to clean air, water and energy, as well as clean jobs.
She is a fierce proponent of justice, especially for those in communities that have been hurt by unfair policies and attitudes. One example: She helped organize an event at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal church to share how eligible residents and nonprofits can access solar panels through the state’s Illinois Solar for All program.
I’m sure Ammons will continue to champion equity and environment with our other leaders in Springfield. I still think Ammons will make an excellent senator someday.
CINDY SHEPHERD
Urbana