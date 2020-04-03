There’s something rotten in the Champaign County Clerk’s Office, to paraphrase Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”
The votes don’t add up — literally.
In mid-January, my daughter filled out the clerk’s online form to request that a vote-by-mail ballot be sent to her in Washington, D.C., where she attends college. Instead, the ballot came to my Champaign house on Hill Street, with a D.C. ZIP code.
I made multiple phone calls over two weeks to the clerk’s office to straighten things out, but I did not get the result my daughter wanted. I hoped the clerk’s office would send a new ballot to my daughter at her college address.
Although I talked multiple times to Chief Deputy Clerk Angela Patton and other staffers, and once to County Clerk Aaron Ammons, none of them could provide a cogent explanation for why they were not capable of getting a ballot into my daughter’s hands before March 17.
So much for the integrity of the voting process and the democratic ideal that every vote counts.
Mr. Ammons, remind me of how every vote counts when you and your staff can’t even get the ballots into the hands of the voters?
EMILY KLOSE
Champaign