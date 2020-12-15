Ammons did well with 2020 election
I want to thank County Clerk Aaron Ammons for his tireless work during the recent campaign season. When elected in 2018, he vowed that each registered voter would have an equal opportunity to vote in 2020, and he kept his word.
In November 2018, I warned then-Clerk Gordy Hulten that there would be a tsunami of student voting come election day. I knew because I was canvassing a precinct in Campustown. Hulten laughed and kept the Student Union voting station on the fourth floor, opposite the Quad.
Predictably, voting lines wound down four flights of stairs and out the door. People in line with work or class commitments were forced to leave without voting. It took Chancellor Jones’s intervention for Hulten to bring in more machines and election judges.
Thankfully, this year was different. Clerk Ammons installed seven drop boxes where voters could place their ballots knowing they would be retrieved by an election judge from each party that evening. Many Illinois counties had none. Mr. Ammons encouraged vote by mail for months, advocating for early voting in case of post office problems. He modernized his office’s website so one could register, track their ballot, and more.
I am so grateful to live in Champaign. I trust that my vote was counted and that Clerk Ammons did not send in results until every last vote was counted, no matter the delivery method. Thank you, Aaron Ammons. Your exemplary handling of this difficult election season did not go unnoticed.
Diane Ore
Champaign