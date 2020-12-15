Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.