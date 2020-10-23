Ammons wrong about ‘fair tax’
State Rep. Carol Ammons says, “A flat tax sounds good until you do the math. ... A 4.95 percent income tax for someone making $30,000 a year is a great deal harder than for some of our state’s wealthiest individuals.”
Thoughtful?
Let’s do the math for someone with an adjusted gross income of $30,000 if the “fair tax” passes, assuming she is single with no dependents.
She’ll save $20 on the first $12,275 ($10,000 plus standard exemption) and $9 on the rest. A couple with an AGI of $30,000 and two children would save about $225, mostly due to a new child tax credit that would also take effect.
On the other end, someone with an AGI of $1 million would pay $30,331 more. These high earners are generally the most mobile.
It’s a great way to throw a puny bone to the little guy and stick it to Ken Griffin, Illinois’ richest man.
But guess what?
When people like Griffin take their tax dollars to another state, the pols will need to jack up the rates on the poor and middle class to keep the dollars flowing.
Here’s a novel idea. Why not increase the standard exemption? That could give a more substantial benefit to lower earners than the “fair tax,” won’t screw the middle class, and won’t give another reason for those who can leave to do just that.
The child tax credit for low earners is a fine idea to implement without the “blank check” the fair tax is destined to become.
SCOTT DAHMAN
St. Joseph