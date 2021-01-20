Ammonses’ rhetoric deceitful
The American ruling class has, since the 17th century, used race to divide and control the working class. Through the Clintonian 1990s, crude anti-welfare and anti-crime rhetoric, including from Joe Biden, invoked anti-Black stereotypes.
In recent years, however, the shoe is on the other foot. In response to the election of Donald Trump partly by an economically devastated working class, false accusations of “White supremacy” are used by Democrats, representing wealthy coastal elites, as a battering ram against flyover “deplorables.”
Locally, the political successes of Carol and Aaron Ammons are accompanied by hollow and materially worthless “social justice” rhetoric and by mendacious and offensive race-baiting.
Their June 20 WEFT program “Higher Ground” (1 hour, 27 minutes in) included these statements:
Aaron Ammons: Rantoul Superintendent Michelle Ramage “drew upon the same ideology and historical context that those other White women drew upon in blaming a Black male (Emmett Till) for a particular action and then letting the actions unfold from there.”
Carol Ammons: “Even before you got in office, they said, ‘If you elect this Black man, we’ll never have another election. It’s gonna be dangerous.’ This racist ideology and systemic undercurrent is what has to be eliminated, because just a word could end up getting that person killed if you’re an African American male.”
The Ammonses are privileged individuals who incessantly engage in tawdry local political machinations, manipulatively raise lurid racial specters, and wallow in self-pity. Nevertheless, their racist tactics reflect those of Democrats at all levels, including self-styled “progressives.”
DAVID GREEN
Champaign