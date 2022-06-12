Unfortunately, politicians have morphed their messages regarding our most recent national tragedy to a point where “doing something” seems to have been perceived as progress.
But weapon types, age prohibitions, background depths, etc., are sadly nothing more than a deceptive process far less rational than we deserve. Realize that the tenets of the 2nd Amendment will continue to stifle solution as long as we focus on the core of the constitutional safeguards rather than the more cursory components.
In fact, it is not the mechanism but rather a facet of the mayhem that needs to be challenged ... the ammunition.
When evil entered a classroom, it presented itself with one gun and 600 rounds. Ammo is more of the problem than arms. However, it is easier to identify, presents less legal obstacles and far more potentially controllable.
Manufacturers can be easily identified, sources selected and recipients reasonably regulated. Projectile pain should no longer pervade our shelves, rampantly increase online or continue its “carte blanche” character.
Gun activists can remain calm with collectors still taking pride in their presentation, not in their performance. Hunters and other sportsmen can continue to attain greater strategy and skills without senseless stockpiles. Our culture merely has to succumb to common sense.
But if nothing changes in direction or design, we will be blocked by confusion and complexity, thwarted by law and continue to be frustrated in a future of failure.
Someone once said, “Make it simple, but significant.” Let’s try that approach!
GREG CONNOR
Champaign