Amtrak overhaul would boost travel
One of my favorite parts of living in Champaign was the ease of taking Amtrak for a day trip to Chicago.
Unfortunately, this ease did not translate to flying out of Champaign, as tickets out of Willard Airport were prohibitively expensive. Flying out of Chicago required taking a much-less-comfortable bus ride for a direct trip to the airports, despite the fact that the Amtrak route runs right past Midway.
The Chicago Tribune recently reported state and local officials are applying for federal grants to overhaul Union Station, which would rehabilitate run-through tracks and open up a path to O’Hare.
If these grants are approved, this overhaul would represent a perfect opportunity to also upgrade the Amtrak route running through Champaign to include stops at Midway and O’Hare. Finally, a one-seat ride to Midway and O’Hare from Champaign and easier access to the North and South sides of Chicago via train would be possible.
This improved route would be a boon to everyone who travels regularly to Chicago and to out-of-state and international students who attend the University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University and Eastern Illinois University.
As Amtrak begins plans to expand service in Illinois, this is a prime time to capitalize on this development. Trains are key to the transition to a greener future, and this line would bring economic benefits to the towns along its route. A train line through the heart of Illinois with direct connections to the two busiest airports in the Midwest could help revolutionize travel in Illinois.
LEIGHTON
FERNANDO COOK
New Haven, Conn.