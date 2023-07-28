An answer for ‘gun problem’
The only answer to the “gun problem” is to teach the truth in our schools.
It’s a mistake to tell our children that we were not created by God but appeared only by chance, and that there are no absolute morals to live by.
With “evolution,” self reigns supreme. But with God, you must treat others as you want others to treat you. The knowledge of the reality of God is now a proven scientific fact and is not a religion. What and how you worship is a religion, not scientific facts.
Never has any scientific reason been found to believe in the ancient pagan story of “evolution” since science has proven it impossible for the mental image of “evolution” to create any atom, protein for life or any other large complex specific molecule required for life.
Every sentence in every textbook promoting the evolution is based upon fraud and/or deception and is anti-science. Every animal, bird, fish, plant and organism is the result of 100 percent perfect design with no randomness down to the smallest microscopic detail.
Schools should be teaching the known science that proves that the story of evolution is quackery. Absolute morals are required for civilization and freedom to exist. It is impossible to believe in both God and in the story of “evolution,” since they are opposites.
DAN MINER
Champaign