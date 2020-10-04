Angry bird is wrong image
Angry Bird? Not the Hollywood movie “Angry Birds,” but, seriously, a potential Fighting Illini Angry Bird!
Has anyone pushing the decision to move forward with the kingfisher mascot really studied the logo?
Chief Illiniwek was removed either because the halftime dance or honoring the Chief eventually offended a group, even though the Chief for many years represented pride, respect, dignity, honor and other good qualities. Has the student body or the higher powers really looked at the proposed kingfisher logo design?
Stare at it long enough, and readers will see an “angry bird.”
Is this what we need in times like these and going forward? A mascot promoting the notion that it’s OK to look — perhaps act and portray — angry?
Shaking my head at yet another 2020 “you can’t be serious” moment. I’m offended by the proposed kingfisher mascot.
MOLLY JACKSON
St. Joseph