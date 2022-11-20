Animal abuse is sickening
Here we go again. A very cold winter is predicted, and so many dogs are being left out in the cold 24/7 — no shelter or human contact.
We have this situation next door to where I live. I contacted Champaign police to check on the welfare of the dog next door. Unfortunately, they made a call to animal control. Ugh!
Animal control’s response to police is always the same. They find nothing, neither mistreatment nor abuse.
This dog next door is kept on a very short chain connected to the outside of the garage every day. He sits in the dirt and gravel and leaves. There is no food, water or shelter — no anything.
I was so frustrated by this mistreatment that I took a large dog bed over for him. The “owner” came out of the house yelling “What are you doing?”
When I explained, the owner gave me an angry look and went back inside. Why are people like this allowed to have a pet chained and ignored?
Champaign County Animal Control already has a bad reputation that continues to get worse.
I only hope there are other animal-control departments elsewhere that act humanely. Remember when employees there euthanized a family pet at Christmastime?
Champaign-Urbana desperately needs an ordinance to expand the description of abuse. Mistreatment is abuse. Animal control needs to be given a huge fine and/or shut down completely, preferably both.
PAMELA BURTIS
Champaign