Animal cruelty is sickening
I just found out some heartless person abandoned his/her cat when moving out of their place, without food or water. How inhumane to leave a helpless animal to fend for itself after having been part of a family. And there also is danger from predatory animals.
Really, how irresponsible it is to take abandon a pet that has trusted and loved you. They must wonder why, because they do have feelings.
People like this should be reported to the ASPCA and forever be barred from owning an animal again.
I urge people like this to at least take their pet to a shelter so it has a fighting chance to survive. It is unprintable to say what I think of anyone who would do that. A very hefty fine would be a good start.
JEFF WATERMAN
Champaign