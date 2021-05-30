Experiments on animals are helpful
Contrary to the beliefs held by the animal-rights group White Coat Waste Project, animal studies are definitely not “taxpayer waste.”
COVID-19 demonstrated this repeatedly. Research in mice, rats, monkeys, hamsters and other animals revealed critical information to help us combat the disease. Millions of Americans have been safely vaccinated in record time thanks to decades of research, including pivotal animal studies that resulted in the remarkable new mRNA technology used in both the Pfizer and Moderna shots.
On top of that, the American Medical Association, American Cancer Society and Society for Neuroscience all support animal studies because they are an important and necessary part of the health-research process. The American Veterinary Medical Association supports them as well. That’s because advancements that improve animal medicine and save our pets’ lives require animal studies as well.
We are literally surrounded by proof that animal research saves lives.
JIM NEWMAN
Americans for Medical Progress
Washington, D.C.