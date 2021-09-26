Experiments on animals are useful
Contrary to the beliefs held by the animal-rights/lobbying group White Coat Waste Project in their Letter to the Editor (“Pooch protector earns plaudits,” Sept. 17), animal studies are definitely not “taxpayer waste.” Far from it.
Look no further than the past 18 months for plenty of proof. Research in mice, rats, monkeys, hamsters and other animals revealed critical information to help combat COVID-19.
Millions of Americans have been safely vaccinated in record time thanks to decades of research — including pivotal studies in rodents — that resulted in a remarkable new method for developing vaccines using snippets of RNA.
The American Medical Association, the American Cancer Society and the Society for Neuroscience all agree that animal studies remain necessary. The American Veterinary Medical Association does as well. Why? Because advancements that improve animal medicine and save our pets’ lives require animal studies as well.
When it comes to protecting the health of humans and animals, we need to listen to the scientists, not the lobbyists.
JIM NEWMAN
Washington, D.C.