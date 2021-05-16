Davis protects animals, taxpayers
I write to report that U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Illinois’ 13th district, is a champion for taxpayers and animals.
Because of that, those of us at the White Coat Waste Project are proud to honor him with our 2020 Congressional Waste Warrior award.
Davis has led key initiatives to defund wasteful and cruel taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs, cats and other animals that most people oppose and that Americans are forced to pay over $20 billion for every year.
Our 3 million members in Illinois and beyond are lucky to have Davis in Washington protecting animals from abuse and taxpayers from wasteful government spending.
NATALIE WARHIT
Washington, D.C.