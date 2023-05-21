Anniversary is unhappy one
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the “Nakba,” the violent and planned expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians from what is now Israel, also observing its 75th anniversary.
The Zionist narratives that justify the “ethnic cleansing” (1947-49) have been muted by an overwhelming amount of historical research, by both Palestinian and Jewish Israeli historians. However, the conditions and dynamics set by the founding of a Western-oriented, exclusionary colonial-settler Jewish state remain.
These include the confinement of Palestinians in the “open-air prison” of Gaza; the persecution of West Bank Palestinians by Jewish settlers unhindered by either Israeli or nominal Palestinian authorities; the illegal expansion of Jewish settlements on the West Bank, including the confiscation of Palestinian land; and provocations against the Palestinians of East Jerusalem.
In addition, Palestinian descendants remaining in what became Israel in 1948 continue to be, by Jewish Israeli law and custom, second-class citizens.
American support for Israeli apartheid remains steadfast under all administrations, regardless of recent intra-Jewish conflict in Israel, and modest Jewish dissent here. That support is determined by broader Middle Eastern geopolitics and well-worn customs of our two-party system; and by the usefulness of Israeli technological advances, such as those that facilitate the control of large, confined, dispossessed populations, providing a model for American use in dealing with “surplus populations,” including domestically.
These blatant injustices provoke an ineffectual response from American liberals, Democrats, progressives, college administrators and the general clergy. Moral consistency gives way to political expediency, while reflecting the class interests of both American and Jewish Israeli elites.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign