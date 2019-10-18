“Never answer an anonymous letter.” — Yogi Berra
I took Yogi’s advice after some coward threatened me anonymously. A letter of mine was published a little over a month ago criticizing the lawless Donald Trump, whom we all know now broke even more laws in his shameful efforts to get re-elected, God forbid.
My letter was controversial to some, but was based in reality as reported by mainstream news outlets, including The News-Gazette. It is the nature of letters to the-editor that not everyone will agree with them, as is each individual’s right.
I then received in the U.S. mail an anonymous letter criticizing my point of view, with nothing to substantiate its points. It simply criticized my understanding of the facts and insulted what the writer erroneously conjectured was my lifestyle in my youth (I have no idea why this was relevant or where the information came from), as well as insulting me personally.
The author of this anonymous letter was obviously a coward. Has this country come to such an impasse in divisiveness that people think they can threaten others anonymously simply for disagreeing with them?
Most people with legitimate arguments and opinions write signed letters backing up their opinions. Even if I disagree with them, I usually respect their point of view, if they cite reasons.
For example, one person who disagreed with me on another subject sent me an email telling me why and offering to meet and prove her point. I was very impressed by her courage and belief in her reasons. We met for two hours at a coffee shop, and although I did not substantially alter my view, I was quite enlightened and educated by her information.
I ask all readers: Before you take the coward’s way, please reconsider and own your reasoning, as well as sharing your identity. Ideas carry weight if we know who is responsible and why they believe that way.
BETH FELTS OLMSTED
Urbana