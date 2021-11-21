Another bad vote from Davis
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis voted against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. Davis’ vote proves his allegiance to the Republican Party is stronger than his allegiance to the law and the Illinois citizens he represents.
I use the “Contact Me” feature of Davis’ website to solicit his opinion or positions he will take. Sometimes he responds.
In June 2020, he told me, emphatically, how he supported law and order and would not tolerate civil disruption. In January 2021, he described the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as “unpatriotic and un-American,” and admitted many of his Republican colleagues “perpetuated the lie the election was ‘stolen.’”
He went on to say, “Violence of any kind is never acceptable and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” He continued, “This attack was attributed to an extreme buildup of hateful political rhetoric,” “There must be accountability for leaders who misled the public,” and “Law enforcement must be provided all resources necessary to bring the perpetrators to justice. That investigation should be unimpeded and free from partisan influence.”
These are Davis’ own words.
You’d think by his words, Davis holds a deep respect for the law and governmental institutions. His vote says just the opposite.
How does Davis’ vote support his professed ideals of civil order, patriotism, rule of law, civil discourse, prosecution of violence, unimpeded investigation, accountability and personal integrity? It doesn’t. It’s the very definition of hypocritical. We deserve better from our … representative.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign