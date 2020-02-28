Illinois alum Tatyana McFadden was a winner again — this time on “Project Runway,” a TV fashion designer competition.
McFadden wore the winning design between the Olympic athlete-models designed by Nancy Volpe-Beringer.
McFadden competed in both wheelchair basketball and wheelchair track at the University of Illinois and graduated with a degree in human development and family studies. She also is an advocate for equal access for people with disabilities. She has won the wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon five times.
McFadden, 30, has 17 Paralympic medals to her name, including seven golds, won between 2004 and 2016 in both the winter and summer Games. She has won the grand slam of marathons — Boston, London, Chicago and New York City — four times.
Tatyana has shared on Twitter how dreamy the experience was and congratulated her designer, Nancy Volpe-Beringer, for the win. “Wow, I feel like this was all a dream! Thank-you Project Runway for the amazing experience. I’ve always loved fashion, and it allows me to express myself however I want to. Huge congratulations to Nancy for creating such an exclusive design and changing fashion.”
WADE PALMER
Champaign