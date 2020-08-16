Another term would be disaster
Remember the Black Death in Europe in the Middle Ages, when those left living hauled wagons through towns, shouting “Bring out your dead”? And now we have overflowing morgues and refrigerated semitrucks holding the dead.
At 5 million, the U.S. has more cases than any other country. Public-health experts say that the actual number of people infected is far greater. In cases per capita, the U.S. ranks eighth, between Oman and Peru.
But President Donald Trump’s mishandling of this pandemic may have some positives. Wildlife is having fun without so many people. In the 14th century, some historians believe the innumerable deaths brought on by the pandemic cooled the climate by freeing up land and triggering reforestation. So maybe we’ll get lucky and some of the dire climate-change problems will be cured by our many deaths.
If we have a fair election, Biden will win (and that’s a big “if,” because Trump is actively seeking to rig the election in his own favor, as the Russians did for him in 2016). When Biden takes office, I project his first move will to be to have an effective plan to meet the challenges of this virus and get it under control, like all the first-world countries have done. Then we can all breathe and reassess where we’re at and make some headway in getting our economy back on track.
If Trump “wins,” God help us. Another four years of death and destruction (and not just COVID-19 destruction).
BETH FELTS
OLMSTEAD
Urbana