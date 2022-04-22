Anti-rape group raising funds
I’m on the board of directors of Rape Advocacy, Counseling and Education Services (RACES), C-U’s rape-prevention and -recovery agency.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and we at RACES are in the midst of a fundraising effort. We are located in the southeast corner of Lincoln Square on the second floor.
RACES serves Champaign, Ford, Douglas and Piatt counties, offering free abuse-prevention programs in the schools, free counseling for survivors of sexual abuse, free advocacy on related medical and legal proceedings, and a free 24/7 crisis hotline. With all of these services, RACES does a lot of good, and has for many years. Unfortunately, there are always more demands for services than RACES can supply.
We are raising funds to help RACES increase its ability to meet those demands. I’m hoping that many of you will consider the opportunity to join in by sending a check to RACES at 301 S. Vine St., Suite 21, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana, IL 61801. Contributions of any size will be very much appreciated. RACES is a nonprofit, 501©(3) agency.
RALPH TRIMBLE
Urbana