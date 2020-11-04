Anti-Semitism claim disturbing
All citizens of our state, we should be outraged by a continuous pattern of anti-Semitism that has apparently been pervasive at the University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus.
The lack of significant recognition of this problem by the university and meaningfully addressing it led to the filing of a civil-rights claim with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights that noted:
“Over the past five years, the Jewish and pro-Israel students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (‘UIUC’) have been subjected to a hostile environment of anti-Semitism. The anti-Semitism comes from both ends of the political spectrum: Jewish and pro-Israel students are peppered with swastikas by white supremacists on the extreme right while being labeled white supremacists by the extreme left. ... This poisonous atmosphere has hindered the ability of Jewish and pro-Israel students to participate in UIUC’s classes and activities.”
This is unfair to Jewish and pro-Israel students who should have the right not to be discriminated against as a result of their Judaism or their support for Israel. This is not a few isolated incidents, but has been a continuous stream of actions and activities over an extended period.
Regardless of what the Department of Education does with the complaint, this requires accountability.
Please join me in calling on the UI and state leaders to speak out loudly against anti-Semitism at the UI’s Urbana-Campaign campus.
ELLIOTT
HARTSTEIN
Northbrook