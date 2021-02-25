Anti-White talk is ludicrous
Upon the election of Barack Obama, coastal elites realized they could no longer use anti-Black race-baiting to divide the working class and promote Democrats. Thus they have shifted to anti-White race-baiting, accompanied by ignorant, bigoted social/historical analysis (Ibram Kendi, Nikole Hannah-Jones).
Ignoring significant attitudinal changes among ordinary people, and the virtual elimination of “structural racism” from major institutions, liberals shifted into high “anti-racist” gear in 2016, fueled by political calculation and narcissistic rage over the election of feckless “outsider” Donald Trump.
Carol and Aaron Ammons typify the manipulative, defamatory arrogance of politicians (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar) who strategically deploy “the strength of weakness.” On WEFT, the Ammonses serve up absolute moral certitude along with routine denigration of their constituents.
Sundiata Cha-Jua puts an embarrassingly pseudo-academic ribbon on this performative Blackness, both in his shabby columns and in the second hour of the Ammonses’ Jan. 9 WEFT program, available online. His claim, reflecting “anti-racist” wisdom, is that U.S. Capitol police would have “mowed down” rioters if they were Black. But during a summer of rioting that destroyed $2 billion in property and resulted in over two dozen deaths, nobody was “mowed down.”
Consistent with this calculated hysteria, Cha-Jua slanderously refers to former Ferguson, Mo., police Officer Darren Wilson as having “murdered” Michael Brown, ignoring that Wilson wasn’t — for good evidentiary reasons — even indicted. These examples only scratch the surface of this Orwellian 60-minutes self-pity and hate.
It’s a curious iteration of “White supremacy” that allegedly dominates a culture in which these privileged, influential individuals publicly and shamelessly hold forth.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign