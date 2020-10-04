Antifa no cause for alarm
Why is Trump so afraid of something he calls antifa? I had never heard of this, so I looked it up.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it is “a person or group actively opposing fascism.” So why is Trump afraid of being called a fascist? Maybe because he is one? You know, like Mussolini, Hitler and the string of authoritarian regimes in what we used to call Third-World countries?
Oh wait, we are not a Third-World country ruled by a fascist, racist dictator ... yet. But we are definitely headed that way, unless Biden wins and restores our democracy.
ELIZABETH FELTS OLMSTED
Urbana