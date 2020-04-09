The hardware used by home CPAP machines to treat sleep apnea can provide the essential functions of a hospital ventilator. CPAPs requires hardware modifications and replacement of software to become Bi-PAPs. With proper settings, Bi-PAPs can be noninvasive ventilators.
There are millions of CPAP machines in this country, 20 percent to 30 percent not being used. We could collect them, upgrade the hardware and software, and then deploy them in hospitals in a week. Using 100,000s of existing CPAPs will cut the time to get ventilators into hospitals from weeks or months to days.
How can we do this? Understand the process. Find an alternate process using creative resources.
1. Have companies like ResMed and Philips Respironics stop making new CPAPs or Bi-PAPs and 24/7 produce CPAP modification kits to upgrade CPAPs to Bi-PAPs.
2. Have these companies also distribute Bi-PAP software that lets the Bi-PAP use all the capabilities of the units.
3. Have people donate existing CPAPS.
or
1. Have hackers reverse engineer the hardware modifications and 3D print CPAP modification kits.
2. Have software hackers crack the software on the Bi-PAPs and distribute Bi-PAP software.
3. Have people donate existing CPAPS.
or
1. Use the War Powers Production Act to facilitate either or both above.
Where can I donate my Bi-PAP? My getting poor sleep and being drowsy while awake is a trivial price for saving one, if not a dozen, lives.
DOUGLAS JONES
Champaign