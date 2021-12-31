Apply record to license renewal
I feel the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office practices age discrimination when creating policy/procedures that are applied to driver’s-license renewals for the elderly.
Once a person has reached the age of 86, they are required to take a driving test every year. This is not a result of one’s driving record or experience, but solely based on age.
Neither the lack of tickets or citations nor an exemplary driving record seem to be taken into consideration. If that is not age discrimination, then I don’t know what is. AARP recently had an interesting article in their newsletter saying senior drivers have a better safety record than younger drivers.
I recently went to renew my license. I stood in line outside for over an hour and waited inside for another 45 minutes only to be turned away at the end of the day.
I would like to see the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office show more consideration for elderly drivers and have each individual’s driving record somehow reviewed and applied accordingly.
Earl L. McClintock
Champaign