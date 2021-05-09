Appreciate Davis’ funding requests
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has requested nearly $17 million in funding for four very important infrastructure projects in our area.
Included in the House of Representatives “Member Designated Project Requests” (aka “earmarks”) are funds for resurfacing Lincoln and Springfield Avenues in Urbana ($1.7 million), the purchase of hydrogen-fuel-cell buses for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District ($9.8 million), construction of the Curtis Road grade separation in Savoy ($3.3 million) and improving the security screening area at Willard Airport ($1 million).
The Urbana project will allow us to repair one of the city’s busiest streets that serves as the gateway to our community and will free up infrastructure funds that can be used elsewhere in the city. All of the earmarked projects have a regional benefit as well.
Investment in our transportation infrastructure is an investment in the framework and future of life in Urbana, Champaign and Savoy.
I appreciate Davis’ support for our community, and I can assure the taxpayers we will be good stewards of their tax dollars.
DIANE MARLIN
Urbana mayor