Appreciate natural beauty
Despite what you may have heard, East Central Illinois has places of stunning natural beauty.
One is the view from Champaign County Highway 18 headed west toward Monticello.
You can see for miles, across land forms shaped by ice-age glaciers.
Thousands of years ago, the ice was up to 2 miles thick. Geologists say the land is still springing back, a few millimeters annually.
Today, you look across corn and soybean fields dotted with farms and woodlots — quite unlike the tall-grass prairie that followed the glaciers.
Still, it’s an oceanic expanse. On a sunny day, with fast-moving clouds herding shadows across its gentle swells, it seems alive.
We live on the Illinois Grand Prairie, a landscape shaped by the “Wisconsin Glacial Episode,” the last of a series of Illinois glaciations. The episode ended in Illinois about 13,500 years ago.
One of my favorite driving experiences is climbing the face of “terminal moraines” — accumulations of debris left behind by glaciers at their farthest edge.
The landscape below a moraine is said to be “older.” Less recently glaciated, it’s had more time to erode. Hence, more streams, more trees, smaller fields, a closed-in feeling.
To drive up a moraine onto the top of the Grand Prairie is to enter a larger world. It’s like you can see out to Earth’s curvature.
No matter how often I’ve done it — on Interstate 57 near Mattoon or Interstate 72 in Macon County, for example — it never fails to exhilarate.
Flyover country? No way.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana