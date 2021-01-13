Appreciate notice about elections
I received a letter from the Champaign County Clerk’s Office reminding me about the upcoming consolidated primary election next month and the general election in April.
The letter reminds me of the dates and tells me about the different options for voting, including how to request and track a vote-by-mail ballot and where I can vote early. It even informs me that my polling place has changed for this election and gives me the new address, so that I’m prepared if I want to vote in person on Election Day.
A local election just months after a major national one doesn’t usually get a lot of attention, and after the exhausting experience of Election 2020, Clerk Aaron Ammons might easily have been tempted to take it easy. Instead, he’s pulling out all the stops to keep voters informed and engaged.
I’ve been consistently impressed with his commitment to expanding voter access, not just in high-profile elections, but at every level of the process. I am grateful to Ammons and the rest of his staff who work tirelessly to safeguard our democracy. I’ll see everyone at the polls.
RENEE TRILLING
Champaign