Appreciate the interest in ad
I appreciate Margaret Stewart’s response to our ad for The Piano Shop in the Dec. 6 News-Gazette.
I regret having omitted Hank Cahill in the brief description of The Piano People business in Champaign. I had the privilege of working with both Cahill and Steve Schmidt in the early 1980s and came to know Cahill as a fine piano technician and all-around admirable human being.
Fellow owner Al Friederich and I both owe a debt of gratitude to these two men of talent and integrity for paving the way for the quality business that we are able to sustain to this day.
JOHN MINOR
Urbana