Appreciated doctor’s honesty
I applaud Dr. Michael Ottney for standing up for his beliefs.
I believe it should be an individual’s choice whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
The person who complained about him not being vaccinated should have sought out a different doctor if he/she didn’t like it because he told that person the truth.
I am going to miss him as a physician. I had much respect for him due to his honesty.
I dislike walking into my doctor’s offices when they are wearing a face mask plus a face shield. It makes it very difficult to understand what they are saying.
DONNA GARDNER
Williamsport, Ind.