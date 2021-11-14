Appreciated doctor’s honesty

I applaud Dr. Michael Ottney for standing up for his beliefs.

I believe it should be an individual’s choice whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The person who complained about him not being vaccinated should have sought out a different doctor if he/she didn’t like it because he told that person the truth.

I am going to miss him as a physician. I had much respect for him due to his honesty.

I dislike walking into my doctor’s offices when they are wearing a face mask plus a face shield. It makes it very difficult to understand what they are saying.

DONNA GARDNER

Williamsport, Ind.

