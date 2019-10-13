I’m writing to thank the strangers who helped me when I fell at the recent University of Illinois Vet Med Open House.
I’m 78 and no spring chicken and had been walking for a while when I stumbled on a mat and lost my balance. Strong arms held me so I avoided the worst and eased me to a chair others had brought. Still others talked to me to assess my level of consciousness.
I was able to reassure them that I was OK and in few minutes was able to rejoin my party with only my pride hurt, embarrassed at the fuss I’d caused, but grateful no one was hurt and for the help I had received.
Would I have received such assistance somewhere other than East Central Illinois? Maybe, but I can imagine far worse in other places. So, I’m also grateful to be living in an area where an old, clumsy duffer like me can rely on the kindness of strangers.
HOWARD MARCUM
Danville