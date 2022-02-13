Glad to see local effect of virus aid
Many thanks to Debra Pressey for her informative Feb. 4 article, “Relief grants helping local businesses remain afloat.”
We learned how Back to Business grants from the state of Illinois have helped 95 Champaign County hotels, restaurants, bars and other businesses survive the business downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The article and an accompanying breakdown identified 19 Champaign County businesses that have received grants exceeding $100,000. Three hotels have each garnered $250,000.
Recipients of grants above $100,000 include such well-known establishments as The Bread Company, Hyatt Place, Hendrick House, Cochrane’s, Esquire Lounge, Kams, Murphy’s Pub, Farren’s Pub and Heel to Toe.
In her article, Pressey reported that the state Back to Business grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Here’s the story on just a few aspects of the law:
It was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Besides funding the small-business grants, it provided for direct payments of $1,400 to taxpayers making $75,000 a year or less ($2,800 to married couples making $150,000 or less).
The law also temporarily expanded the child tax credit, which reduced the monthly child-poverty rate by close to 30 percent during the six-month expansion period.
Democrats in Congress passed the law on their own. Not one single Republican voted for it. Area U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Mary Miller were among the Republican naysayers.
It’s obvious which political party values helping everyday Americans when they need a boost, and which party doesn’t.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign