Congratulations, News-Gazette — you have now joined the ranks of the scare-mongering media, led by the every-present Associated Press. I’m referring to the article on page A-7 in the Sunday paper, which screamed that the U.S. had passed Italy in the number of fatalities.
True, but as you know, or should know, if you were trying to accurately report in a meaningful way, the way to compare the number of fatalities is “per capita,” which is generally displayed so many per 100,000 citizens. Therefore, if you compare the number of deaths in Italy, it would be approximately 33 per 100,000, but the rate for the U.S. would only be approximately 6 per 100,000. The U.S. is doing great, with only 18 percent of the number of fatalities per capita of Italy. Just following the old Democrat narrative, huh! Scare the folks, embarrass the president! It’s all in how you put it.
GUSTAV SCHUPMANN
Monticello