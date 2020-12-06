Arctic drilling plan is unwise
Alaska’s public lands are critical nesting and breeding grounds for bird species like the Swainson’s thrush that pass through Illinois, delighting so many of us as they make migratory stopovers in our backyards and parks.
Now, proposed drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is putting these important birds at risk.
I have closely followed the Trump administration’s plans to open the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas development. Such a move will have devastating consequences for more than 200 species of migratory birds and wildlife, as well as the Gwich’in people, who depend on the arctic refuge.
With clean-energy solutions on the rise and the value of oil falling, targeting one of our nation’s most majestic public lands for oil and gas drilling is not only bad for birds, wildlife and people — it’s bad business.
As an Illinois resident who cares about the future of birds, you can demand that our local and national financial institutions do the right thing. Five of the United States’ six largest banks are listening and have already refused to fund new oil and gas development in the arctic. Bank of America is the only one left.
To help protect the migratory birds that rely on both the arctic and our home state, call on Bank of America to say “no” to financing arctic refuge drilling.
SARA JOHNSON
Champaign County
Audubon Society