Are Davis, GOP new fascists?
Is the Republican Party becoming a fascist party? In D.C. and throughout the country, elected leaders of this party are introducing legislation to restrict voting and the right to peacefully demonstrate.
Some of these bills also legalize driving a vehicle against peaceful demonstrators. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ silence on the actions of his colleagues, his “no” vote to HR 1, which would strengthen democracy, his “no” vote on the latest COVID-19 relief bill indicate he is not interested in serving us.
His party was the majority in the Senate and had the presidency for four years, yet his only affirmative vote of note was to reduce the taxes of the super rich. Laws to modernize infrastructure and bring high-speed internet to rural America did not seem to interest Davis.
It’s time for a change.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana