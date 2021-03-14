Are woes warping our judgment?
Recent News-Gazette commentaries mentioned the apparent radicalization of followers of both U.S. political parties.
They’ve been equated with “rabid” sports fans or having reptilian brain stems. But this divisiveness is not just in politics.
There are numerous theories on this polarization. But here’s a different perspective.
Dr. William Sargant, psychiatrist at the Tavistock Institute, wrote the following in his 1957 book, “Battle For The Mind”: “Various types of belief can be implanted in many people after brain function has been deliberately disturbed by accidentally or deliberately induced fear, anger or excitement. The most common one is temporarily impaired judgment and heightened suggestibility. Its various group manifestations are sometimes classed under the heading of ‘herd instinct,’ and appear most spectacularly in wartime, during severe epidemics and in all similar periods of common danger.”
Over the past year, we’ve had not only a pandemic but numerous tragic encounters between police and minorities.
Has this triggered anger, suggestibility and loss of judgment across the political, racial and socio-economic spectrum? Are two of our major issues — COVID-19 and social extremism — interlocked?
Stress and anger are known to weaken our immune system. With a pandemic running amok, is this a vicious circle? More stress leads to more social instability, and the additional unrest leads to further immune-system weakness.
Let’s pray that reason takes hold and the health crisis recedes. In the meantime, as Samuel Jackson said in Pulp Fiction, “Be cool.”
GWAIN ZARBUCK II
Urbana