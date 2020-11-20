Are purifiers
the solution?
Now that some of the anti-science crony capitalists are leaving high office, it is time to use our ingenuity to find a way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I would like to find out if it is possible to use air purifiers with ultraviolet light to help tame the virus. If we could research and develop something to help clean the air in public areas, maybe some businesses can reopen.
For example, if restaurants had multiple air purifiers in a dining area, would it be as safe as outdoor dining?
Several websites pop up if you Google “Can air purifiers protect from COVID-19.” Most sites advise that air purifiers and ultraviolet light can rid the air of most viruses. The sites mention that masks and social distancing should still be required. Also, if fresh air is circulated from a window or the duct work, it helps get rid of the virus.
We need to find a way to survive, both physically and financially. Maybe new leadership will use the Defense Production Act to encourage workable solutions.
Make America safe again. Wear a mask.
KYLE GERLACH
Mansfield