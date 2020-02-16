I came from out of town Feb. 7 to celebrate my alma mater’s men’s basketball team’s successes this year.
As I excitedly arrived at the State Farm Center for the Maryland game, I was met with security telling me that my 9-by-9-by-2-inch purse was too big to enter. I had to make a choice — lose half the game and $40-plus in Uber expenses to bring my purse back to the hotel or ditch my purse and its contents. I chose the latter.
Who usually carries a purse? Is the answer the same group of people most likely to commit the crimes this security measure is seeking to prevent? Is the UI really reducing its risk, given that there are metal detectors and security personnel with flashlights to check purses and small bags?
Unfortunately, in the face of this ineffective policy, there was no place to check an unwelcome purse.
Furthermore, the seats were surprisingly uncomfortable. My feet could not touch the ground, even though I am nearly 5-foot-6. This is problematic for one’s back, especially as we alumni (Class of 1986) age.
The University of Illinois should try to accommodate its entire audience. A lot of money and enthusiastic fandom comes from the very people the State Farm Center challenges.
And it’s time.
MARGARET SHANNON
Chicago