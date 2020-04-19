I am protecting you, are you protecting me?
Today is April 9, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic is reaching its peak, hopefully. We are all witnessing how bad New York’s condition is. Now coronavirus cases are rising in other states, too. People are dying left to right. Our medical people are overwhelmed. This is the time to show how much we really care about others. We as a nation are being told to wash our hands, stay home and cover our noses and mouths. Keep a 6-foot distance.
Are you doing what you’re supposed to do? I know many people are doing what we should be doing, but there are people who continue living in their own bubbles. They are acting as if nothing is happening without realizing that selfish actions can have consequences. We as a nation have gone so far that we don’t even care about human lives or other people’s struggles and pain. That’s pretty bad and very sad. We are all in this together, and viruses don’t discriminate.
No time stays the same, and hopefully soon, this will be over. I am following the CDC guidelines, because I care about you. Are you protecting your family, friends, neighbors and me? Life is beautiful!
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet