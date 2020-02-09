Who was the real Jesus Christ? How did he come to be viewed as God? How did the New Testament really form? From where did the (insidious) idea of hell come?
There are historical answers to these questions. A great resource is Dr. Bart Ehrman of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He writes fantastic books on early Christianity and its development. He also runs a blog all should check out sometime.
Since Dr. Ehrman writes so much on this subject, I suggest one start with the wonderfully evidenced “How Jesus Became God,” “Forged” and “Jesus, Interrupted.”
Keep in mind that in March, “Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife” will be his newest book. It will talk about how “there never was a single Greek, Jewish, or Christian understanding of the afterlife, but numerous competing views,” and how we got to the “notions of eternal bliss or damnation widely accepted today.”
So there’s my reading suggestion(s) for 2020.
IAN COOK
Urbana